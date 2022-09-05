Jefferies lifts Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [NASDAQ: AVDL] price plunged by -0.30 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Avadel Pharmaceuticals Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Received tentative approval for LUMRYZ™ (sodium oxybate) extended-release for oral suspension from FDA on July 18.

Advancing key activities to potentially accelerate final approval and shorten launch window of LUMRYZ.

A sum of 312012 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 908.09K shares. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares reached a high of $6.745 and dropped to a low of $6.49 until finishing in the latest session at $6.62.

The one-year AVDL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.67. The average equity rating for AVDL stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVDL shares is $11.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVDL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $15.50 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $2, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on AVDL stock.

AVDL Stock Performance Analysis:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.07. With this latest performance, AVDL shares gained by 27.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.20 for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.20, while it was recorded at 6.65 for the last single week of trading, and 5.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.67.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

AVDL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVDL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc go to 15.00%.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $228 million, or 57.10% of AVDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVDL stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 5,741,939, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; GENDELL JEFFREY L, holding 4,258,696 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.19 million in AVDL stocks shares; and COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC, currently with $24.71 million in AVDL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

37 institutional holders increased their position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [NASDAQ:AVDL] by around 4,783,584 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 7,958,329 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 21,654,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,395,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVDL stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,077,621 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 6,280,930 shares during the same period.