Janney lifts Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [CWCO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CWCO] traded at a low on 09/02/22, posting a -3.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.13. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Consolidated Water to Present at the Janney Virtual Water Utilities Conference, September 22, 2022.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, has been invited to present at the Janney Water Utilities Conference being held virtually on September 22, 2022.

Consolidated Water executive vice president and CFO, David Sasnett, is scheduled to present in one-on-one virtual meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day on Thursday, September 22.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 102810 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stands at 3.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.20%.

The market cap for CWCO stock reached $247.60 million, with 15.29 million shares outstanding and 14.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 86.75K shares, CWCO reached a trading volume of 102810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [CWCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWCO shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for CWCO in the course of the last twelve months was 22.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.80.

How has CWCO stock performed recently?

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [CWCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.22. With this latest performance, CWCO shares gained by 6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.48 for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [CWCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.05, while it was recorded at 16.37 for the last single week of trading, and 12.09 for the last 200 days.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [CWCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [CWCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.71 and a Gross Margin at +35.16. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Earnings analysis for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [CWCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [CWCO]

There are presently around $114 million, or 56.90% of CWCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CWCO stocks are: AMUNDI with ownership of 1,590,539, which is approximately -3.178% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 840,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.55 million in CWCO stocks shares; and HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC, currently with $9.68 million in CWCO stock with ownership of nearly 164.632% of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CWCO] by around 1,025,971 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 564,420 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 5,490,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,080,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CWCO stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 326,391 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 243,636 shares during the same period.