Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] Stock trading around $43.24 per share: What’s Next?

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IONS] loss -0.51% on the last trading session, reaching $43.24 price per share at the time. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Ionis to present at upcoming investor conferences.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:.

2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 141.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.37 billion with the latest information. IONS stock price has been found in the range of $42.997 to $44.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 887.50K shares, IONS reached a trading volume of 734977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONS shares is $48.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on IONS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for IONS in the course of the last twelve months was 73.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.10.

Trading performance analysis for IONS stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.10. With this latest performance, IONS shares dropped by -0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.24 for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.64, while it was recorded at 42.61 for the last single week of trading, and 35.72 for the last 200 days.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]

There are presently around $5,354 million, or 95.10% of IONS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21,269,560, which is approximately -0.241% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 15,056,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $651.02 million in IONS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $527.54 million in IONS stock with ownership of nearly 0.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

143 institutional holders increased their position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IONS] by around 7,738,873 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 7,984,701 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 108,096,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,819,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONS stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,390,723 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 773,463 shares during the same period.