IM Cannabis Corp. [IMCC] Revenue clocked in at $81.80 million, down -87.57% YTD: What’s Next?

IM Cannabis Corp. [NASDAQ: IMCC] traded at a low on 09/02/22, posting a -4.57 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.42. The company report on August 24, 2022 that IM Cannabis Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Common Shares.

IM Cannabis Corp. (“IM Cannabis” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMCC) (CSE: IMCC), a leading medical and adult-use recreational cannabis company with operations in Israel, Canada, and Germany, is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, as described in its press release of August 19, 2022 (the “Offering”) of 4,887,496 common shares of the Company (each a “Common Share” and collectively the “Common Shares”) at a price of USD$0.50 per Common Share for aggregate proceeds of USD$2,443,748.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 734559 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IM Cannabis Corp. stands at 9.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.45%.

The market cap for IMCC stock reached $40.56 million, with 68.63 million shares outstanding and 50.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 331.70K shares, IMCC reached a trading volume of 734559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IM Cannabis Corp. [IMCC]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for IM Cannabis Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Desjardins raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for IM Cannabis Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IM Cannabis Corp. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16.

How has IMCC stock performed recently?

IM Cannabis Corp. [IMCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.64. With this latest performance, IMCC shares dropped by -10.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.02 for IM Cannabis Corp. [IMCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5697, while it was recorded at 0.4568 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7384 for the last 200 days.

IM Cannabis Corp. [IMCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

IM Cannabis Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for IM Cannabis Corp. [IMCC]

There are presently around $4 million, or 13.79% of IMCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMCC stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 3,539,452, which is approximately -7.393% of the company’s market cap and around 28.16% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 1,524,435 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.63 million in IMCC stocks shares; and K.J. HARRISON & PARTNERS INC, currently with $0.48 million in IMCC stock with ownership of nearly -15.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in IM Cannabis Corp. [NASDAQ:IMCC] by around 253,905 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,467,115 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 7,788,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,509,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMCC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 66 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 4,602 shares during the same period.