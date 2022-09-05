Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] Is Currently -0.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HA] slipped around -0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.86 at the close of the session, down -0.13%. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Start Stretching! Hawaiian Airlines Debuts Its Third Annual Holoholo Challenge with Hawaiʻi Island Inspired Routes.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Virtual fitness challenge to inspire thousands to holoholo (go out) while benefiting the nonprofit Friends of Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge.

Calling all runners, joggers and walkers to the starting line! Beginning today, athletes of all levels can sign up for the third annual Hawaiian Airlines Holoholo Challenge. The Hawaiʻi inspired fitness experience runs throughout October and invites participants worldwide to track their progress with virtual routes inspired by scenic roads that wind through Hawaiʻi Island – also known as the Big Island.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stock is now -19.11% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HA Stock saw the intraday high of $15.41 and lowest of $14.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.27, which means current price is +16.46% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 833.37K shares, HA reached a trading volume of 569161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HA shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HA stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $17.50 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for HA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.66.

How has HA stock performed recently?

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.57. With this latest performance, HA shares dropped by -8.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.48 for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.42, while it was recorded at 15.04 for the last single week of trading, and 17.37 for the last 200 days.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.69 and a Gross Margin at -13.03. Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.10.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]

There are presently around $623 million, or 83.30% of HA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,343,215, which is approximately 2.956% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,494,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.65 million in HA stocks shares; and U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC, currently with $75.12 million in HA stock with ownership of nearly 0.862% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:HA] by around 3,341,615 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 2,629,230 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 35,948,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,919,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HA stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 434,652 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 575,122 shares during the same period.