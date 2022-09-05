Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] fell -86.29% so far this year. What now?

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GREE] slipped around -0.08 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.20 at the close of the session, down -3.51%. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Greenidge Generation Announces Financial and Operating Results for Second Quarter 2022 and Provides Operational Update for July 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights.

Revenue of $31.3 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. stock is now -86.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GREE Stock saw the intraday high of $2.33 and lowest of $2.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.00, which means current price is +0.46% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 479.00K shares, GREE reached a trading volume of 232560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GREE shares is $5.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GREE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for GREE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

How has GREE stock performed recently?

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.03. With this latest performance, GREE shares dropped by -32.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.62% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GREE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.88 for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.01, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 8.61 for the last 200 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.47 and a Gross Margin at +56.78. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.10.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE]

There are presently around $8 million, or 26.30% of GREE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GREE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 613,251, which is approximately 302.28% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 490,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 million in GREE stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.92 million in GREE stock with ownership of nearly 72.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GREE] by around 1,823,747 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 608,288 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,093,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,525,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GREE stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 657,185 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 524,244 shares during the same period.