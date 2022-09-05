Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA] moved down -0.54: Why It’s Important

Granite Construction Incorporated [NYSE: GVA] price plunged by -0.54 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Granite Announced as Sole California Distributor of EZ STREET Asphalt.

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it is now the sole California distributer of EZ STREET® Asphalt, a premium, cold asphalt. EZ STREET represents the next generation of innovation in ambient asphalt technology and has the potential to reduce carbon emissions. Granite also distributes EZ STREET in Arizona, Nevada, and Utah.

EZ STREET is a polymer modified cold asphalt guaranteed to permanently repair potholes, utility cuts, overlays and edge repairs in asphalt or concrete. This addition to Granite’s product line will also assist the company in meeting sustainability goals. For example, EZ STREET’s new “bioblends” mixture uses green fuel substitutes in place of fossil fuels and incorporates other recycled materials. Therefore, distributing this new mix will help Granite meet its environmental goals while helping clients meet their own sustainability and carbon targets one pothole at a time.

A sum of 506612 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 382.41K shares. Granite Construction Incorporated shares reached a high of $29.90 and dropped to a low of $29.02 until finishing in the latest session at $29.21.

The one-year GVA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.38. The average equity rating for GVA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GVA shares is $43.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Granite Construction Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $29 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Granite Construction Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $30, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on GVA stock. On August 08, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for GVA shares from 50 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Granite Construction Incorporated is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for GVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.89.

GVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.98. With this latest performance, GVA shares dropped by -4.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.97 for Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.02, while it was recorded at 29.82 for the last single week of trading, and 33.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Granite Construction Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.82 and a Gross Margin at +10.15. Granite Construction Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.02.

Granite Construction Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

GVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Granite Construction Incorporated go to 7.00%.

Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,317 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,705,323, which is approximately 2.987% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,150,385 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.44 million in GVA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $132.61 million in GVA stock with ownership of nearly 19.147% of the company’s market capitalization.

83 institutional holders increased their position in Granite Construction Incorporated [NYSE:GVA] by around 3,765,300 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 3,280,889 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 38,048,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,094,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GVA stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 253,295 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 418,288 shares during the same period.