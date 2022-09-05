Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] moved down -0.73: Why It’s Important

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GSMG] closed the trading session at $1.36 on 09/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.355, while the highest price level was $1.39. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) (“Glory Star” or the “Company”), a leading digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company in China, today announced it received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of US$1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rules (the “Listing Rules”).

On July 25, 2022, Nasdaq provided confirmation to the Company that for at least 10 consecutive business days, from July 11 to July 22, 2022, the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and this matter is now closed.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.25 percent and weekly performance of -3.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 72.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 255.92K shares, GSMG reached to a volume of 283791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

GSMG stock trade performance evaluation

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.55. With this latest performance, GSMG shares dropped by -2.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.27 for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2792, while it was recorded at 1.3880 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0926 for the last 200 days.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.72 and a Gross Margin at +77.16. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.84.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.30% of GSMG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSMG stocks are: MAVEN SECURITIES LTD with ownership of 554,507, which is approximately 512.634% of the company’s market cap and around 64.43% of the total institutional ownership; LINDEN ADVISORS LP, holding 64,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88000.0 in GSMG stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $76000.0 in GSMG stock with ownership of nearly 400.601% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GSMG] by around 566,072 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 7,671,389 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 7,351,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 885,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSMG stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,615 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 7,598,374 shares during the same period.