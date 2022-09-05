Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] moved up 7.04: Why It’s Important

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: VINO] jumped around 0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.29 at the close of the session, up 7.04%. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Files Trademark Applications Under Gaucho – Buenos Aires(R) Brand To Include Hospitality And Gaming.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sub-Brand “Maison Gaucho™” a Potential Brand Extension into Other Business Categories and Opportunity to Reach New Audiences.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, today announced its trademark application for MAISON GAUCHO™ has been approved to move forward toward registration. The U.S. trademark application includes hospitality and gaming industries such as Casinos, Hotel accommodation services, Restaurant services, Bar and cocktail lounge services, with pending applications slated for additional categories.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. stock is now -86.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VINO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2949 and lowest of $0.2743 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.93, which means current price is +10.35% above from all time high which was touched on 04/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, VINO reached a trading volume of 77551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for VINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26.

How has VINO stock performed recently?

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.93. With this latest performance, VINO shares dropped by -13.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.02 for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3951, while it was recorded at 0.2989 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5462 for the last 200 days.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.07 and a Gross Margin at +72.39. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.47.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.00% of VINO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VINO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,399, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 90,342 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26000.0 in VINO stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $26000.0 in VINO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:VINO] by around 150,346 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 111,218 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 257,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 519,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VINO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 116,625 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 106,762 shares during the same period.