ForgeRock Inc. [FORG] is -35.89% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ForgeRock Inc. [NYSE: FORG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.58% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.89%. The company report on August 22, 2022 that ForgeRock Announces a Strategic Partnership with Secret Double Octopus to Extend Passwordless and Multi-factor Authentication Capabilities in the Enterprise.

ForgeRock (NYSE: FORG) today announced a strategic partnership with Secret Double Octopus (SDO) to extend ForgeRock’s rich passwordless and Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) capabilities to enterprise workstations and infrastructure.

Initially, ForgeRock will leverage technology from SDO to enable a unified MFA experience for employees, contractors, and vendors. The new solution, named ForgeRock Enterprise Connect, integrates seamlessly with any ForgeRock deployment option, giving enterprises the ability to achieve enhanced security for workstations, databases, VPNs, and servers. The new solution will be demonstrated this week at the Gartner IAM Summit in Las Vegas in ForgeRock’s booth.

The one-year ForgeRock Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.22. The average equity rating for FORG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.48 billion, with 84.44 million shares outstanding and 35.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 462.74K shares, FORG stock reached a trading volume of 311353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ForgeRock Inc. [FORG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FORG shares is $22.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FORG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for ForgeRock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for ForgeRock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on FORG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ForgeRock Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for FORG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.03.

FORG Stock Performance Analysis:

ForgeRock Inc. [FORG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.89. With this latest performance, FORG shares dropped by -25.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.77% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FORG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.14 for ForgeRock Inc. [FORG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.79, while it was recorded at 17.32 for the last single week of trading, and 20.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ForgeRock Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ForgeRock Inc. [FORG] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.07 and a Gross Margin at +81.39. ForgeRock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.35.

ForgeRock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

ForgeRock Inc. [FORG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $489 million, or 76.20% of FORG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FORG stocks are: RIVERWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD. with ownership of 4,567,950, which is approximately 327.731% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; MERITECH CAPITAL ASSOCIATES IV L.L.C., holding 3,463,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.26 million in FORG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $42.87 million in FORG stock with ownership of nearly -35.47% of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in ForgeRock Inc. [NYSE:FORG] by around 12,534,411 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 4,581,130 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 11,441,397 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,556,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FORG stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,346,381 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,736,719 shares during the same period.