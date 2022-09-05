For TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP], Analyst sees a rise to $22. What next?

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: TFFP] closed the trading session at $5.04 on 09/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.75, while the highest price level was $5.19. The company report on August 11, 2022 that TFF Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Phase 2 Inhaled Voriconazole Powder and Inhaled Tacrolimus Powder Programs Continue to Advance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.18 percent and weekly performance of 0.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 73.21K shares, TFFP reached to a volume of 72246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFFP shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFFP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on TFFP stock. On August 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TFFP shares from 12 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFFP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 664.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

TFFP stock trade performance evaluation

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, TFFP shares dropped by -13.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFFP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.90 for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.56, while it was recorded at 4.84 for the last single week of trading, and 6.21 for the last 200 days.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.22.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21 million, or 16.50% of TFFP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFFP stocks are: DRW SECURITIES, LLC with ownership of 1,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 868,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.38 million in TFFP stocks shares; and CARLSON CAPITAL L P, currently with $1.51 million in TFFP stock with ownership of nearly -3.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:TFFP] by around 239,869 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 381,621 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 3,566,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,187,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFFP stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 125,687 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 200,772 shares during the same period.