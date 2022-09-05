For Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE], Analyst sees a rise to $89. What next?

Global-E Online Ltd. [NASDAQ: GLBE] loss -1.54% on the last trading session, reaching $30.03 price per share at the time. The company report on August 16, 2022 that Global-e Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE) the global leader ofDirect-To-Consumer cross border eCommerce enablement, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

“The record results we are publishing today for the second quarter of 2022, together with the updated guidance for the third quarter and full year, illustrate the continued momentum of our business, as evident from top-linegrowth, improved profitability and the strong new bookings pipeline,” said Amir Schlachet, Founder and CEO of Global-e. “We remain focused on executing across all fronts,to tap the massiveglobal direct-to-consumer opportunity.”.

Global-E Online Ltd. represents 156.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.14 billion with the latest information. GLBE stock price has been found in the range of $29.55 to $31.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, GLBE reached a trading volume of 730054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLBE shares is $42.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLBE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Global-E Online Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Global-E Online Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on GLBE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global-E Online Ltd. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLBE in the course of the last twelve months was 113.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

Trading performance analysis for GLBE stock

Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.81. With this latest performance, GLBE shares gained by 11.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.94 for Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.95, while it was recorded at 31.57 for the last single week of trading, and 34.40 for the last 200 days.

Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.77 and a Gross Margin at +37.28. Global-E Online Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.55.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.88.

Global-E Online Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global-E Online Ltd. go to 23.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE]

There are presently around $2,670 million, or 66.40% of GLBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLBE stocks are: VITRUVIAN PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 15,806,204, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 23.35% of the total institutional ownership; ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP, holding 14,816,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $444.95 million in GLBE stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $209.3 million in GLBE stock with ownership of nearly 1236.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Global-E Online Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Global-E Online Ltd. [NASDAQ:GLBE] by around 25,897,879 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 13,085,475 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 49,927,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,910,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLBE stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,988,892 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 7,240,893 shares during the same period.