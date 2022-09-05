For EngageSmart Inc. [ESMT], Analyst sees a drop to $31. What next?

EngageSmart Inc. [NYSE: ESMT] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $20.21 during the day while it closed the day at $19.77. The company report on August 24, 2022 that EngageSmart to Present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on August 31, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE: ESMT), a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, today announced that company executives will participate in the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference, taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Chief Financial Officer Cassandra Hudson will be interviewed in a fireside chat on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET. Management will conduct meetings with investors at the conference on August 31, 2022.

A webcast of the event will be available at the following link: https://cc.webcasts.com/deut001/083122a_js/?entity=24_5MVC78U, and an on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the fireside chat on the Events & Presentation page of the EngageSmart investor relations website. The event will remain archived on the website for 90 days.

EngageSmart Inc. stock has also loss -0.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ESMT stock has declined by -9.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.55% and lost -18.03% year-on date.

The market cap for ESMT stock reached $3.40 billion, with 162.99 million shares outstanding and 151.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 535.95K shares, ESMT reached a trading volume of 347233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EngageSmart Inc. [ESMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESMT shares is $29.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for EngageSmart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for EngageSmart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ESMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EngageSmart Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESMT in the course of the last twelve months was 133.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.40.

ESMT stock trade performance evaluation

EngageSmart Inc. [ESMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, ESMT shares dropped by -5.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.55% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.20 for EngageSmart Inc. [ESMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.16, while it was recorded at 20.03 for the last single week of trading, and 20.47 for the last 200 days.

EngageSmart Inc. [ESMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EngageSmart Inc. [ESMT] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.08 and a Gross Margin at +70.15. EngageSmart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.28.

EngageSmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EngageSmart Inc. [ESMT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EngageSmart Inc. go to 39.31%.

EngageSmart Inc. [ESMT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,911 million, or 89.70% of ESMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESMT stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 97,209,436, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; SUMMIT PARTNERS L P, holding 26,926,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $532.34 million in ESMT stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $51.63 million in ESMT stock with ownership of nearly 21.21% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EngageSmart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in EngageSmart Inc. [NYSE:ESMT] by around 8,243,015 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 5,176,717 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 133,839,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,258,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESMT stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,057,875 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 204,518 shares during the same period.