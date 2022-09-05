For aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE], Analyst sees a rise to $22. What next?

aTyr Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: LIFE] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.49 during the day while it closed the day at $3.45. The company report on September 1, 2022 that aTyr Pharma to Present Poster at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that the company will present a poster on Monday, September 5, 2022, from 8:30AM – 9:30AM CEST at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. The corresponding abstract and e-poster are available on the conference website. The poster will be available on the aTyr website once presented.

The poster presents findings for a highly selective and sensitive antibody for the immunohistochemical (IHC) detection of neuropilin-2 (NRP2) protein in patient tissue samples. NRP2 is a cell surface receptor that has been identified as the binding partner for efzofitimod, a novel immunomodulator in clinical development for the potential treatment of pulmonary sarcoidosis and other forms of interstitial lung disease (ILD). The antibody was shown to be highly specific for NRP2 and was used to demonstrate a high level of NRP2 protein expression in granulomas of sarcoidosis patient lung and skin biopsy samples.

aTyr Pharma Inc. stock has also loss -2.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LIFE stock has inclined by 18.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.14% and lost -53.82% year-on date.

The market cap for LIFE stock reached $102.91 million, with 28.06 million shares outstanding and 27.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 132.34K shares, LIFE reached a trading volume of 56783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIFE shares is $22.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIFE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for aTyr Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for aTyr Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Laidlaw analysts kept a Buy rating on LIFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for aTyr Pharma Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97.

LIFE stock trade performance evaluation

aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, LIFE shares dropped by -7.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.86 for aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.36, while it was recorded at 3.41 for the last single week of trading, and 4.88 for the last 200 days.

aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.78.

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for aTyr Pharma Inc. go to 13.00%.

aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $65 million, or 71.00% of LIFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIFE stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 5,222,250, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,208,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.52 million in LIFE stocks shares; and VR ADVISER, LLC, currently with $4.83 million in LIFE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in aTyr Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in aTyr Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:LIFE] by around 575,013 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 1,434,315 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 16,889,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,898,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIFE stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 93,107 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 268,398 shares during the same period.