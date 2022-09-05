Exscientia plc [EXAI] is -52.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Exscientia plc [NASDAQ: EXAI] plunged by -$0.47 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $9.97 during the day while it closed the day at $9.42. The company report on August 17, 2022 that Exscientia Business Update for Second Quarter and First Half 2022.

Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI).

Exscientia plc stock has also loss -4.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXAI stock has declined by -27.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.23% and lost -52.33% year-on date.

The market cap for EXAI stock reached $1.14 billion, with 120.89 million shares outstanding and 82.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 149.80K shares, EXAI reached a trading volume of 166384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exscientia plc [EXAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXAI shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exscientia plc is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74.

EXAI stock trade performance evaluation

Exscientia plc [EXAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.07. With this latest performance, EXAI shares dropped by -22.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.23% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.38 for Exscientia plc [EXAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.85, while it was recorded at 9.66 for the last single week of trading, and 14.55 for the last 200 days.

Exscientia plc [EXAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Exscientia plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Exscientia plc [EXAI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $250 million, or 21.00% of EXAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXAI stocks are: SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD with ownership of 5,681,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.44% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 4,872,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.9 million in EXAI stocks shares; and LAURION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $20.09 million in EXAI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in Exscientia plc [NASDAQ:EXAI] by around 2,401,552 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,205,996 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 22,936,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,544,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXAI stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 348,300 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 569,575 shares during the same period.