EBET Inc. [EBET] fell -90.32% so far this year. What now?

EBET Inc. [NASDAQ: EBET] closed the trading session at $1.99 on 09/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.8406, while the highest price level was $2.0599. The company report on August 24, 2022 that Jon Najarian of CNBC’s “Halftime Report” Joins EBET as Advisor.

Market Rebellion and TradeMonster Co-Founder Adds Capital Markets Expertise.

EBET, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global operator and provider of advanced wagering products, announced today that Jon Najarian has joined the company ranks as an Advisor.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -90.32 percent and weekly performance of -1.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -73.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -48.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 242.26K shares, EBET reached to a volume of 75113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EBET Inc. [EBET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBET shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for EBET Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EBET Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

EBET stock trade performance evaluation

EBET Inc. [EBET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.00. With this latest performance, EBET shares dropped by -14.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.01 for EBET Inc. [EBET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2806, while it was recorded at 1.9420 for the last single week of trading, and 8.5681 for the last 200 days.

EBET Inc. [EBET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EBET Inc. [EBET] shares currently have an operating margin of -8098.55 and a Gross Margin at -182.73. EBET Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9222.92.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -256.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -185.02.

EBET Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

EBET Inc. [EBET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 9.40% of EBET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 416,526, which is approximately -13.787% of the company’s market cap and around 34.52% of the total institutional ownership; NEWGEN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 307,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.61 million in EBET stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.26 million in EBET stock with ownership of nearly 78.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EBET Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in EBET Inc. [NASDAQ:EBET] by around 804,061 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,097,595 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 359,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,541,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBET stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 692,804 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 246,930 shares during the same period.