Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Watsco Inc. [WSO] – find out why.

Watsco Inc. [NYSE: WSO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.73% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.39%. The company report on August 5, 2022 that Watsco to Present at Jefferies Industrial Conference on August 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) announced today that Rick Gomez, Vice President, is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Industrial Conference being held at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. (EDT). Internet users can listen to a live webcast of the presentation at the Investor Relations section of Watsco’s website at http://www.watsco.com.

Over the last 12 months, WSO stock dropped by -5.25%. The one-year Watsco Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.85. The average equity rating for WSO stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.95 billion, with 35.40 million shares outstanding and 33.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 273.05K shares, WSO stock reached a trading volume of 224311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Watsco Inc. [WSO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSO shares is $282.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Watsco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $350 to $313. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Watsco Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $228 to $207, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on WSO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Watsco Inc. is set at 7.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20.

WSO Stock Performance Analysis:

Watsco Inc. [WSO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.39. With this latest performance, WSO shares dropped by -2.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.20 for Watsco Inc. [WSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 268.37, while it was recorded at 275.11 for the last single week of trading, and 278.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Watsco Inc. Fundamentals:

Watsco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

WSO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Watsco Inc. go to 15.00%.

Watsco Inc. [WSO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,808 million, or 96.27% of WSO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,930,136, which is approximately 3.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,244,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $882.42 million in WSO stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $590.76 million in WSO stock with ownership of nearly 4.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

290 institutional holders increased their position in Watsco Inc. [NYSE:WSO] by around 2,585,846 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 974,066 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 28,821,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,381,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSO stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 463,640 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 134,565 shares during the same period.