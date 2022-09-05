DA Davidson lifts Qualys Inc. [QLYS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Qualys Inc. [NASDAQ: QLYS] slipped around -0.77 points on Friday, while shares priced at $146.99 at the close of the session, down -0.52%. The company report on August 22, 2022 that Qualys Ranks #1 in Best Vulnerability Management Solution Category in the SC Awards 2022.

Qualys Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR) recognized by the industry for driving exceptional results in reducing risk for customers.

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced that Qualys Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR) has been recognized as the winner of the Best Vulnerability Management Solution category at the SC Awards 2022.

Qualys Inc. stock is now 7.12% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QLYS Stock saw the intraday high of $150.6194 and lowest of $146.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 159.47, which means current price is +35.98% above from all time high which was touched on 08/25/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 372.25K shares, QLYS reached a trading volume of 253205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qualys Inc. [QLYS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QLYS shares is $144.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QLYS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Qualys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Qualys Inc. stock. On November 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for QLYS shares from 110 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualys Inc. is set at 4.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for QLYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for QLYS in the course of the last twelve months was 32.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has QLYS stock performed recently?

Qualys Inc. [QLYS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.59. With this latest performance, QLYS shares gained by 15.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QLYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.33 for Qualys Inc. [QLYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.82, while it was recorded at 150.79 for the last single week of trading, and 131.89 for the last 200 days.

Qualys Inc. [QLYS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualys Inc. [QLYS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.47 and a Gross Margin at +78.30. Qualys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.93.

Qualys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Qualys Inc. [QLYS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QLYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualys Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Qualys Inc. [QLYS]

There are presently around $5,132 million, or 94.60% of QLYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QLYS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,393,872, which is approximately 8.607% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,429,182 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $504.06 million in QLYS stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $314.58 million in QLYS stock with ownership of nearly -2.163% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Qualys Inc. [NASDAQ:QLYS] by around 2,735,623 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 3,146,427 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 29,033,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,915,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QLYS stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 531,692 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 368,439 shares during the same period.