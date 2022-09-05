Compass Point lifts Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [NYSE: CFR] traded at a low on 09/02/22, posting a -0.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $131.25. The company report on July 28, 2022 that CULLEN/FROST REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS.

Board increases quarterly common dividend by 16 percent to $0.87.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) today reported second quarter 2022 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 was $117.4 million compared to $116.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.81 per diluted common share, compared to $1.80 per diluted common share reported a year earlier. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 0.92 percent and 13.88 percent, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 1.02 percent and 11.18 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 398958 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. stands at 1.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.74%.

The market cap for CFR stock reached $8.60 billion, with 64.11 million shares outstanding and 57.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 311.03K shares, CFR reached a trading volume of 398958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFR shares is $142.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $139 to $141. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $128, while Compass Point analysts kept a Neutral rating on CFR stock. On June 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CFR shares from 143 to 155.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 208.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.63.

How has CFR stock performed recently?

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, CFR shares gained by 2.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.52 for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.24, while it was recorded at 130.78 for the last single week of trading, and 131.50 for the last 200 days.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.94.

Earnings analysis for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. go to 10.02%.

Insider trade positions for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR]

There are presently around $6,707 million, or 83.50% of CFR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFR stocks are: ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 7,316,485, which is approximately 1.196% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,017,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $789.84 million in CFR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $661.98 million in CFR stock with ownership of nearly 0.23% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [NYSE:CFR] by around 2,869,235 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 3,934,571 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 44,298,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,102,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFR stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,094,343 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 196,250 shares during the same period.