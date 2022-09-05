COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS] Stock trading around $16.77 per share: What’s Next?

COMPASS Pathways plc [NASDAQ: CMPS] jumped around 0.67 points on Friday, while shares priced at $16.77 at the close of the session, up 4.16%. The company report on September 1, 2022 that COMPASS Pathways to participate in three upcoming investor events.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will participate in three upcoming investor events as follows:.

Citi 17th Annual BioPharma Conference: panel at 10:30 am ET on 7 September 2022 and host investor meetings.

COMPASS Pathways plc stock is now -24.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CMPS Stock saw the intraday high of $17.255 and lowest of $15.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.51, which means current price is +156.42% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 362.46K shares, CMPS reached a trading volume of 307477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMPS shares is $65.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for COMPASS Pathways plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for COMPASS Pathways plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on CMPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for COMPASS Pathways plc is set at 1.49 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.69.

How has CMPS stock performed recently?

COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.28. With this latest performance, CMPS shares dropped by -4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.05 for COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.13, while it was recorded at 16.36 for the last single week of trading, and 15.47 for the last 200 days.

COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 247.58. Additionally, CMPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.11.

COMPASS Pathways plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.50 and a Current Ratio set at 17.50.

Insider trade positions for COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS]

There are presently around $116 million, or 17.50% of CMPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMPS stocks are: AGF INVESTMENTS INC. with ownership of 1,200,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 491,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.24 million in CMPS stocks shares; and PFM HEALTH SCIENCES, LP, currently with $6.59 million in CMPS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in COMPASS Pathways plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in COMPASS Pathways plc [NASDAQ:CMPS] by around 1,746,637 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 2,767,599 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 2,389,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,903,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMPS stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,381,440 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,030,780 shares during the same period.