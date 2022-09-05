CLSA lifts ResMed Inc. [RMD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ResMed Inc. [NYSE: RMD] loss -1.59% on the last trading session, reaching $215.98 price per share at the time. The company report on September 4, 2022 that Over 480 Million People Estimated to Have COPD, World’s Third Deadliest Disease, ResMed Study Reports.

New prevalence figure 22–126% higher than previous estimates.

ResMed Inc. represents 146.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.78 billion with the latest information. RMD stock price has been found in the range of $214.60 to $221.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 546.04K shares, RMD reached a trading volume of 253975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ResMed Inc. [RMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMD shares is $253.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for ResMed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $246 to $252. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for ResMed Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ResMed Inc. is set at 4.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for RMD stock

ResMed Inc. [RMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.34. With this latest performance, RMD shares dropped by -9.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.93 for ResMed Inc. [RMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 227.52, while it was recorded at 219.09 for the last single week of trading, and 232.65 for the last 200 days.

ResMed Inc. [RMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ResMed Inc. [RMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.96 and a Gross Margin at +55.71. ResMed Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.87.

ResMed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

ResMed Inc. [RMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ResMed Inc. go to 14.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ResMed Inc. [RMD]

There are presently around $20,976 million, or 67.90% of RMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,062,039, which is approximately 1.226% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,337,125 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.88 billion in RMD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.62 billion in RMD stock with ownership of nearly 7.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ResMed Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 296 institutional holders increased their position in ResMed Inc. [NYSE:RMD] by around 5,729,723 shares. Additionally, 338 investors decreased positions by around 5,946,479 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 85,442,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,119,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMD stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,786,338 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 373,547 shares during the same period.