Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] Stock trading around $102.83 per share: What’s Next?

Citrix Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXS] closed the trading session at $102.83 on 09/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $102.67, while the highest price level was $103.04. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Hackensack Meridian Health Transforms Patient Care with Citrix®.

Hospital system leverages digital workspace platform to provide simple, secure access to applications and information employees need to quickly and reliably deliver services from anywhere.

Healthcare today is a different game. And Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) is changing it. Using digital workspace solutions from Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS), the largest integrated delivery network and hospital system in New Jersey has built a modern platform from which employees at the 17 hospitals and 500 patient centers it operates across the state can seamlessly deliver the superior care its patients expect from wherever they happen to be.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.71 percent and weekly performance of 0.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, CTXS reached to a volume of 395672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTXS shares is $100.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTXS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Citrix Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Citrix Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on CTXS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citrix Systems Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTXS in the course of the last twelve months was 21.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CTXS stock trade performance evaluation

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, CTXS shares gained by 0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.63 for Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.38, while it was recorded at 102.67 for the last single week of trading, and 98.45 for the last 200 days.

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.08 and a Gross Margin at +76.13. Citrix Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 93.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.18.

Citrix Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTXS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citrix Systems Inc. go to 2.20%.

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,414 million, or 89.50% of CTXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,387,636, which is approximately 2.427% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,139,683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in CTXS stocks shares; and BARCLAYS PLC, currently with $925.97 million in CTXS stock with ownership of nearly 6.736% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citrix Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in Citrix Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXS] by around 11,495,961 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 15,010,997 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 84,490,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,997,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXS stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,830,686 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 514,742 shares during the same period.