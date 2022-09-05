Citigroup slashes price target on Schrodinger Inc. [SDGR] – find out why.

Schrodinger Inc. [NASDAQ: SDGR] plunged by -$0.81 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $28.06 during the day while it closed the day at $26.77. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Schrödinger to Present at Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Conference.

Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced that management will participate at Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The live discussion can be accessed under “News & Events” in the investors section of Schrödinger’s website, https://ir.schrodinger.com/news-and-events/event-calendar and will be archived for approximately seven days.

Schrodinger Inc. stock has also loss -3.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SDGR stock has inclined by 1.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.07% and lost -23.14% year-on date.

The market cap for SDGR stock reached $1.99 billion, with 71.16 million shares outstanding and 58.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 613.46K shares, SDGR reached a trading volume of 726824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Schrodinger Inc. [SDGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SDGR shares is $64.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SDGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Schrodinger Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Schrodinger Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $82 to $49, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on SDGR stock. On November 11, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SDGR shares from 80 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schrodinger Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SDGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.86.

SDGR stock trade performance evaluation

Schrodinger Inc. [SDGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.32. With this latest performance, SDGR shares dropped by -22.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SDGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.02 for Schrodinger Inc. [SDGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.34, while it was recorded at 27.17 for the last single week of trading, and 30.43 for the last 200 days.

Schrodinger Inc. [SDGR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schrodinger Inc. [SDGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -80.80 and a Gross Margin at +46.13. Schrodinger Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.36.

Schrodinger Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Schrodinger Inc. [SDGR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,258 million, or 78.10% of SDGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SDGR stocks are: BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 6,981,664, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.47% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,944,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.36 million in SDGR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $99.55 million in SDGR stock with ownership of nearly 16.024% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schrodinger Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Schrodinger Inc. [NASDAQ:SDGR] by around 7,537,093 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 3,018,909 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 36,429,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,985,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SDGR stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 923,115 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 759,989 shares during the same period.