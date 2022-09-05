Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO] Stock trading around $2.40 per share: What’s Next?

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [NASDAQ: CISO] loss -4.76% on the last trading session, reaching $2.40 price per share at the time. The company report on August 30, 2022 that IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Coverage Initiated for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp.

via InvestorWire — Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. (NASDAQ: CISO), an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

Cerberus Sentinel leverages an integrated approach to reduce noise and bridge common silos that often limit the effectiveness of cybersecurity programs. Pulling disparate technologies, teams, and vendors together, the company helps its clients enjoy a simpler and more successful journey to cyber resilience. Since 2019, Cerberus Sentinel has worked to rapidly expand by acquiring world-class cybersecurity and compliance businesses with top-tier talent who utilize the latest technology to create innovative protection solutions.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation represents 136.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $353.86 million with the latest information. CISO stock price has been found in the range of $2.375 to $2.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 540.35K shares, CISO reached a trading volume of 114129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CISO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.19. With this latest performance, CISO shares dropped by -23.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CISO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.11 for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.45, while it was recorded at 2.62 for the last single week of trading, and 4.20 for the last 200 days.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

There are presently around $16 million, or 4.80% of CISO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CISO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,547,134, which is approximately 432.52% of the company’s market cap and around 76.03% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 765,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 million in CISO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.76 million in CISO stock with ownership of nearly 530.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

36 institutional holders increased their position in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [NASDAQ:CISO] by around 4,885,969 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 544,203 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,124,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,555,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CISO stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 941,021 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 113,243 shares during the same period.