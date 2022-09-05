CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] fell -19.23% so far this year. What now?

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAT] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.33 during the day while it closed the day at $1.26. The company report on August 30, 2022 that CBAK Energy: Predictable Profitability Warranted By Expanding Capacity, Product Innovation and Strategic Vertical Integration.

2Q-2022 and 1H-2022 Earnings Overview.

On August 15, 2022, CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAT), a leading China-based lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider released its second quarter and the first-half of 2022 earnings ended June 30.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. stock has also loss -11.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CBAT stock has declined by -3.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.57% and lost -19.23% year-on date.

The market cap for CBAT stock reached $116.06 million, with 89.01 million shares outstanding and 64.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 434.09K shares, CBAT reached a trading volume of 207463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for CBAT in the course of the last twelve months was 36.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CBAT stock trade performance evaluation

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.27. With this latest performance, CBAT shares gained by 0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.52 for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2681, while it was recorded at 1.3570 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3217 for the last 200 days.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. go to 30.00%.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 3.00% of CBAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBAT stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 432,235, which is approximately -13.504% of the company’s market cap and around 27.45% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 398,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.5 million in CBAT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.44 million in CBAT stock with ownership of nearly -52.209% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:CBAT] by around 422,170 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 2,447,432 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 343,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,526,116 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBAT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 93,316 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 963,493 shares during the same period.