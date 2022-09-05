Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [CFFN] stock Initiated by Sidoti analyst, price target now $15

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: CFFN] price surged by 0.45 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.® Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.® (NASDAQ: CFFN) (the “Company”), the parent company of Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the “Bank”), announced results today for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on or about August 8, 2022 and posted on our website, http://ir.capfed.com. For best viewing results, please view this release in Portable Document Format (PDF) on our website.

A sum of 396572 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 615.19K shares. Capitol Federal Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $9.16 and dropped to a low of $8.925 until finishing in the latest session at $8.99.

The one-year CFFN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.38. The average equity rating for CFFN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [CFFN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFFN shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFFN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2012, representing the official price target for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Stifel Nicolaus analysts kept a Buy rating on CFFN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFFN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

CFFN Stock Performance Analysis:

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [CFFN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.46. With this latest performance, CFFN shares dropped by -7.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFFN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.30 for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [CFFN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.45, while it was recorded at 9.08 for the last single week of trading, and 10.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Capitol Federal Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [CFFN] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.11. Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.01.

Return on Total Capital for CFFN is now 3.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [CFFN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.42. Additionally, CFFN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.83.

CFFN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFFN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [CFFN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $943 million, or 78.40% of CFFN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFFN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,196,520, which is approximately -0.797% of the company’s market cap and around 7.15% of the total institutional ownership; AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, holding 16,458,269 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.96 million in CFFN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $138.9 million in CFFN stock with ownership of nearly 1.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:CFFN] by around 5,583,217 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 5,196,503 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 94,150,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,930,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFFN stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 773,039 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,028,107 shares during the same period.