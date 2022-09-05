Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] – find out why.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [NASDAQ: RDHL] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.87 at the close of the session, down -0.38%. The company report on August 17, 2022 that RedHill Biopharma Announces EU Orphan Drug Designation for RHB-204 for NTM Infections.

Developed as the first stand-alone standard of care first-line therapy for NTM disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) infection, RHB-204 is currently undergoing a Phase 3 study in the U.S.

EMA Orphan Drug Designation provides eligibility for 10 years post-approval EU market exclusivity. U.S. FDA Fast Track, Orphan and QIDP priority designations, previously granted to RHB-204, extend U.S. post-approval market exclusivity to a total of 12 years.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stock is now -66.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RDHL Stock saw the intraday high of $0.8835 and lowest of $0.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.62, which means current price is +39.77% above from all time high which was touched on 03/23/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, RDHL reached a trading volume of 573325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDHL shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDHL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56.

How has RDHL stock performed recently?

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.04. With this latest performance, RDHL shares dropped by -4.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.21 for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9420, while it was recorded at 0.9073 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8089 for the last 200 days.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] shares currently have an operating margin of -94.61 and a Gross Margin at +42.39. RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -113.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -860.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.12.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]

There are presently around $4 million, or 11.30% of RDHL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDHL stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,045,023, which is approximately 21.261% of the company’s market cap and around 12.96% of the total institutional ownership; DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN, holding 810,646 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.7 million in RDHL stocks shares; and GAGNON SECURITIES LLC, currently with $0.33 million in RDHL stock with ownership of nearly 2.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [NASDAQ:RDHL] by around 782,159 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 1,412,254 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 1,884,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,079,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDHL stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 404,349 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 197,681 shares during the same period.