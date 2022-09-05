Cantaloupe Inc. [CTLP] Is Currently -8.84 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cantaloupe Inc. [NASDAQ: CTLP] price plunged by -8.84 percent to reach at -$0.54. The company report on August 17, 2022 that Cantaloupe, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results on September 8, 2022.

Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today announced that management will host a webcast to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 on September 8, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A press release highlighting the financial results will be issued at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.

A live webcast of the call may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://cantaloupeinc.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations. Please note that there is a new system to access the live call in order to ask questions. To join the live call, please register here. A dial in and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call.

A sum of 123754 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 173.36K shares. Cantaloupe Inc. shares reached a high of $6.22 and dropped to a low of $5.46 until finishing in the latest session at $5.57.

The one-year CTLP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.49. The average equity rating for CTLP stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cantaloupe Inc. [CTLP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTLP shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTLP stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cantaloupe Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTLP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

CTLP Stock Performance Analysis:

Cantaloupe Inc. [CTLP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, CTLP shares dropped by -12.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTLP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.27 for Cantaloupe Inc. [CTLP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.91, while it was recorded at 6.12 for the last single week of trading, and 6.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cantaloupe Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cantaloupe Inc. [CTLP] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.27 and a Gross Margin at +29.90. Cantaloupe Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.21.

Return on Total Capital for CTLP is now -4.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cantaloupe Inc. [CTLP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.71. Additionally, CTLP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cantaloupe Inc. [CTLP] managed to generate an average of -$47,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Cantaloupe Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

CTLP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTLP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cantaloupe Inc. go to 25.00%.

Cantaloupe Inc. [CTLP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $298 million, or 75.90% of CTLP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTLP stocks are: HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP with ownership of 12,245,860, which is approximately 1.185% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP, holding 5,818,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.41 million in CTLP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $22.82 million in CTLP stock with ownership of nearly 4.773% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cantaloupe Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Cantaloupe Inc. [NASDAQ:CTLP] by around 4,989,691 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 4,732,765 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 43,868,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,590,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTLP stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 435,077 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,964,132 shares during the same period.