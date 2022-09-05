Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF] Is Currently -0.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Brighthouse Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: BHF] loss -0.76% or -0.36 points to close at $46.88 with a heavy trading volume of 499011 shares. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Brighthouse Financial Announces Preferred Stock Dividends and Related Depositary Share Distributions.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (“Brighthouse Financial” or the “company”) (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today that on September 26, 2022, holders of record as of September 10, 2022 (the “Record Date”) of (i) its depositary shares (the “Series A Depositary Shares” (Nasdaq: BHFAP)), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of its 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), (ii) its depositary shares (the “Series B Depositary Shares” (Nasdaq: BHFAO)), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of its 6.750% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), (iii) its depositary shares (the “Series C Depositary Shares” (Nasdaq: BHFAN)), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of its 5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (the “Series C Preferred Stock”) and (iv) its depositary shares (the “Series D Depositary Shares” (Nasdaq: BHFAM)), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of its 4.625% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (the “Series D Preferred Stock”), will receive the following quarterly distributions, as applicable:.

a quarterly distribution in an amount of $0.4125 per Series A Depositary Share, resulting from the company’s declaration of a quarterly dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock, which underlies the Series A Depositary Shares;.

It opened the trading session at $48.22, the shares rose to $48.54 and dropped to $46.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BHF points out that the company has recorded -0.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 621.63K shares, BHF reached to a volume of 499011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHF shares is $52.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHF stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Brighthouse Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Brighthouse Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on BHF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brighthouse Financial Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 67.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.05.

Trading performance analysis for BHF stock

Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.24. With this latest performance, BHF shares gained by 10.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.88 for Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.52, while it was recorded at 47.50 for the last single week of trading, and 49.52 for the last 200 days.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.63. Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.04.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brighthouse Financial Inc. go to 35.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF]

There are presently around $2,773 million, or 84.50% of BHF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHF stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 9,286,468, which is approximately -0.985% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,608,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $356.69 million in BHF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $341.86 million in BHF stock with ownership of nearly -2.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brighthouse Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Brighthouse Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:BHF] by around 4,740,406 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 6,176,987 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 48,228,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,146,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHF stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 931,388 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 422,940 shares during the same period.