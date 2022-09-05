BMO Capital Markets lifts Glatfelter Corporation [GLT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Glatfelter Corporation [NYSE: GLT] closed the trading session at $4.94 on 09/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.85, while the highest price level was $5.14. The company report on September 2, 2022 that CoStar Group, Invitation Homes Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 19 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASD:AMD) will replace DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the S&P 100. Dupont de Neumors is no longer representative of the mega-capitalization market space. It will remain in the S&P 500.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -71.28 percent and weekly performance of -1.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -63.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 385.72K shares, GLT reached to a volume of 443877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Glatfelter Corporation [GLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLT shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Glatfelter Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $21 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Glatfelter Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $24, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on GLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Glatfelter Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

GLT stock trade performance evaluation

Glatfelter Corporation [GLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, GLT shares dropped by -9.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.53 for Glatfelter Corporation [GLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.00, while it was recorded at 4.87 for the last single week of trading, and 11.56 for the last 200 days.

Glatfelter Corporation [GLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Glatfelter Corporation [GLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.04 and a Gross Margin at +13.31. Glatfelter Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.42.

Glatfelter Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Glatfelter Corporation [GLT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Glatfelter Corporation go to 0.20%.

Glatfelter Corporation [GLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $202 million, or 91.60% of GLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,390,862, which is approximately 2.462% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,859,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.07 million in GLT stocks shares; and SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC, currently with $16.96 million in GLT stock with ownership of nearly 5.702% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Glatfelter Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Glatfelter Corporation [NYSE:GLT] by around 3,925,706 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 3,627,022 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 33,386,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,938,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 933,315 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 847,191 shares during the same period.