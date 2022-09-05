Blackbaud Inc. [BLKB] Revenue clocked in at $1.00 billion, down -35.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Blackbaud Inc. [NASDAQ: BLKB] price plunged by -0.95 percent to reach at -$0.49. The company report on August 31, 2022 that JustGiving® from Blackbaud® is Now Fully Fee-Free for New Zealand Charity Organisations.

Historic First in Online Giving for New Zealand Nonprofits.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world’s leading cloud software company powering social good, has announced that its peer-to-peer fundraising solution, JustGiving® from Blackbaud®, is now fully fee-free for New Zealand social good organisations: a historic first for the fundraising sector in New Zealand, enabling organisations to make the biggest impact possible.

A sum of 447202 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 345.72K shares. Blackbaud Inc. shares reached a high of $52.32 and dropped to a low of $50.68 until finishing in the latest session at $51.23.

The one-year BLKB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.37. The average equity rating for BLKB stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Blackbaud Inc. [BLKB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLKB shares is $62.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLKB stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Blackbaud Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Blackbaud Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on BLKB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackbaud Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLKB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLKB in the course of the last twelve months was 15.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

BLKB Stock Performance Analysis:

Blackbaud Inc. [BLKB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.97. With this latest performance, BLKB shares dropped by -9.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLKB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.67 for Blackbaud Inc. [BLKB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.07, while it was recorded at 52.43 for the last single week of trading, and 63.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blackbaud Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackbaud Inc. [BLKB] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.71 and a Gross Margin at +51.99. Blackbaud Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.23.

Blackbaud Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

BLKB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLKB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackbaud Inc. go to -6.90%.

Blackbaud Inc. [BLKB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,700 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLKB stocks are: CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 9,751,837, which is approximately 33.478% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,289,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $270.98 million in BLKB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $257.37 million in BLKB stock with ownership of nearly 2.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackbaud Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Blackbaud Inc. [NASDAQ:BLKB] by around 5,172,981 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 3,118,835 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 44,414,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,705,867 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLKB stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,614,046 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 333,411 shares during the same period.