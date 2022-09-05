AtriCure Inc. [ATRC] fell -38.42% so far this year. What now?

AtriCure Inc. [NASDAQ: ATRC] slipped around -0.21 points on Friday, while shares priced at $42.82 at the close of the session, down -0.49%. The company report on August 16, 2022 that AtriCure to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management, and post-operative pain management, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

AtriCure’s management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://ir.atricure.com.

AtriCure Inc. stock is now -38.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATRC Stock saw the intraday high of $43.735 and lowest of $42.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 89.18, which means current price is +30.41% above from all time high which was touched on 03/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 262.38K shares, ATRC reached a trading volume of 220994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AtriCure Inc. [ATRC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATRC shares is $64.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATRC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for AtriCure Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $53 to $63. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for AtriCure Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $63 to $53, while Needham kept a Buy rating on ATRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AtriCure Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43.

How has ATRC stock performed recently?

AtriCure Inc. [ATRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.97. With this latest performance, ATRC shares dropped by -12.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.08 for AtriCure Inc. [ATRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.30, while it was recorded at 44.61 for the last single week of trading, and 56.25 for the last 200 days.

AtriCure Inc. [ATRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AtriCure Inc. [ATRC] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.24 and a Gross Margin at +75.04. AtriCure Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.55.

AtriCure Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for AtriCure Inc. [ATRC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AtriCure Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for AtriCure Inc. [ATRC]

There are presently around $1,913 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,287,850, which is approximately 0.669% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 4,002,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $171.38 million in ATRC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $155.14 million in ATRC stock with ownership of nearly -0.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AtriCure Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in AtriCure Inc. [NASDAQ:ATRC] by around 3,159,811 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 2,476,504 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 39,045,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,681,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATRC stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 700,496 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 470,513 shares during the same period.