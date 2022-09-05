Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] is -42.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Atai Life Sciences N.V. [NASDAQ: ATAI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.68% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.84%. The company report on August 15, 2022 that atai Life Sciences Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results & Business Update.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

– Added an anticipated additional year of runway into 2025 through securing non-dilutive debt facility from Hercules combined with execution of cost optimizations by prioritizing atai’s development programs with anticipated meaningful near-term clinical value inflections- Key achieved R&D milestones include completion of the clinical phase of the Drug-Drug-Interaction (DDI) study of PCN-101, database lock for the GRX-917 Phase 1 trial, completion of SAD portion of ongoing KUR-101 Phase 1 trial, and initiation of VLS-01 Phase 1 trial- Non-dilutive financing facility of up to $175M, plus $312M existing cash on hand as of June 30, 2022, gives atai access to up to $487M to continue developing next generation mental health treatments.

Video interview with Management to be posted today at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Over the last 12 months, ATAI stock dropped by -74.72%. The one-year Atai Life Sciences N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.8. The average equity rating for ATAI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $734.22 million, with 153.97 million shares outstanding and 146.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 799.67K shares, ATAI stock reached a trading volume of 569617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATAI shares is $23.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Atai Life Sciences N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Atai Life Sciences N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ATAI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atai Life Sciences N.V. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1048.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86.

ATAI Stock Performance Analysis:

Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.84. With this latest performance, ATAI shares gained by 6.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.58 for Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.20, while it was recorded at 4.43 for the last single week of trading, and 5.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atai Life Sciences N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -590.52 and a Gross Margin at +99.77. Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -823.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.84.

Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.70 and a Current Ratio set at 14.70.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $94 million, or 32.30% of ATAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATAI stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 2,153,068, which is approximately 19.95% of the company’s market cap and around 9.41% of the total institutional ownership; ALPHA WAVE GLOBAL, LP, holding 2,134,625 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.31 million in ATAI stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $7.06 million in ATAI stock with ownership of nearly -3.396% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atai Life Sciences N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Atai Life Sciences N.V. [NASDAQ:ATAI] by around 8,668,158 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 3,047,482 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 9,818,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,534,247 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATAI stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,419,652 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,477,289 shares during the same period.