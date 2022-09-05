Assured Guaranty Ltd. [AGO] Revenue clocked in at $763.00 million, up 2.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Assured Guaranty Ltd. [NYSE: AGO] gained 1.73% or 0.88 points to close at $51.67 with a heavy trading volume of 396586 shares. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Results for Second Quarter 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GAAP Highlights: Net loss attributable to Assured Guaranty Ltd. was $47 million, or $0.74 per share, for second quarter 2022, which includes after-tax losses of: $63 million related to foreign exchange remeasurement, $27 million on alternative investments, $25 million on available-for-sale investments, and $15 million on trading securities. Shareholders’ equity attributable to Assured Guaranty Ltd. per share was $84.89 as of June 30, 2022.

Non-GAAP Highlights: Adjusted operating income(1) was $30 million, or $0.46 per share, for second quarter 2022, which includes after-tax losses of $27 million on alternative investments and $15 million on trading securities. Adjusted operating shareholders’ equity(1) per share and adjusted book value (ABV)(1) per share were $90.18 and $134.91, respectively, as of June 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $51.28, the shares rose to $52.62 and dropped to $51.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGO points out that the company has recorded -14.33% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 376.86K shares, AGO reached to a volume of 396586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Assured Guaranty Ltd. [AGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGO shares is $70.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Assured Guaranty Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2017, representing the official price target for Assured Guaranty Ltd. stock. On November 16, 2015, analysts increased their price target for AGO shares from 35 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assured Guaranty Ltd. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18.

Trading performance analysis for AGO stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. [AGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.38. With this latest performance, AGO shares gained by 3.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.57 for Assured Guaranty Ltd. [AGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.92, while it was recorded at 51.40 for the last single week of trading, and 55.67 for the last 200 days.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. [AGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Assured Guaranty Ltd. [AGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +85.17. Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +48.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.29.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. [AGO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Assured Guaranty Ltd. go to 3.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Assured Guaranty Ltd. [AGO]

There are presently around $2,993 million, or 94.70% of AGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,452,610, which is approximately -7.708% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,463,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $385.62 million in AGO stocks shares; and PUTNAM INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $380.34 million in AGO stock with ownership of nearly -7.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Assured Guaranty Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. [NYSE:AGO] by around 2,053,893 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 4,348,494 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 51,528,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,930,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGO stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 394,707 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 232,762 shares during the same period.