Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. [AMR] gain 145.14% so far this year. What now?

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. [NYSE: AMR] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $155.20 during the day while it closed the day at $149.66. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Alpha Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

CEO Stetson Announces Planned Transition to Executive Board Chairman at Year End; President and CFO Eidson to Assume CEO Role.

Provides details on succession roadmap for Stetson’s end of year planned retirement.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. stock has also loss -9.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMR stock has declined by -12.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.85% and gained 145.14% year-on date.

The market cap for AMR stock reached $2.64 billion, with 18.38 million shares outstanding and 14.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 642.71K shares, AMR reached a trading volume of 280426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. [AMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMR shares is $190.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $143 to $155. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is set at 9.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

AMR stock trade performance evaluation

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. [AMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.48. With this latest performance, AMR shares gained by 17.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 262.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.65 for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. [AMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.15, while it was recorded at 154.11 for the last single week of trading, and 114.87 for the last 200 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. [AMR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. [AMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.60 and a Gross Margin at +19.00. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.70.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.22.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. [AMR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,945 million, or 77.80% of AMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,810,621, which is approximately 44.386% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,275,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190.89 million in AMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $139.64 million in AMR stock with ownership of nearly 23.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. [NYSE:AMR] by around 3,829,602 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 2,723,452 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 6,442,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,995,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMR stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 777,521 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 498,946 shares during the same period.