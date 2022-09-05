AGCO Corporation [AGCO] Is Currently 0.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AGCO Corporation [NYSE: AGCO] traded at a high on 09/02/22, posting a 0.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $106.85. The company report on August 23, 2022 that Universal Technical Institute’s Fendt Technician Academy Paves Way For Skilled Trade Students Pursuing Agricultural Careers.

Fendt Authorized Dealers Benefit from Certified Trained Technicians.

Universal Technical Institute (UTI) continues to address the demand for skilled trade technicians in the agriculture industry through its Fendt Technician Academy, a 12-week specialized training program taught exclusively at the UTI-Lisle campus in Lisle, Illinois, while graduates of the program remain a top pick for Fendt authorized dealers around the country.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 453529 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AGCO Corporation stands at 2.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.52%.

The market cap for AGCO stock reached $8.31 billion, with 74.60 million shares outstanding and 61.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 586.94K shares, AGCO reached a trading volume of 453529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AGCO Corporation [AGCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGCO shares is $136.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for AGCO Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for AGCO Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $177 to $127, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on AGCO stock. On December 10, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AGCO shares from 144 to 124.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGCO Corporation is set at 3.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.47.

How has AGCO stock performed recently?

AGCO Corporation [AGCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.40. With this latest performance, AGCO shares gained by 0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.90 for AGCO Corporation [AGCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.90, while it was recorded at 108.58 for the last single week of trading, and 119.22 for the last 200 days.

AGCO Corporation [AGCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AGCO Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for AGCO Corporation [AGCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGCO Corporation go to 8.04%.

Insider trade positions for AGCO Corporation [AGCO]

There are presently around $6,170 million, or 82.80% of AGCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGCO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,842,376, which is approximately 0.674% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,369,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $680.59 million in AGCO stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $327.81 million in AGCO stock with ownership of nearly 10.681% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGCO Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in AGCO Corporation [NYSE:AGCO] by around 4,138,686 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 5,551,703 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 48,054,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,745,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGCO stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 536,312 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,301,902 shares during the same period.