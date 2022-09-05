2U Inc. [TWOU] Is Currently -2.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

2U Inc. [NASDAQ: TWOU] plunged by -$0.16 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.37 during the day while it closed the day at $7.01. The company report on August 25, 2022 that Stephen Virostek Joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Investor Relations.

2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), the parent company of leading global online learning platform edX, today announced that Stephen Virostek will be joining the company as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Virostek will be responsible for communicating 2U’s vision, strategy and performance to investors as the company transitions to a platform company under the edX brand. He will report to Paul Lalljie, 2U’s Chief Financial Officer.

Virostek’s career includes more than 20 years of investor relations experience. He was most recently at Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., where he managed all investor relations communications and events. Prior to Diebold, he served as head of investor relations at Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and directed investor relations activities for the Sprint Nextel Corporation and Nextel Communications, Inc. Virostek received a bachelor’s of business administration degree from James Madison University and a master’s degree in business administration from The George Washington University.

2U Inc. stock has also loss -4.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TWOU stock has declined by -24.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.25% and lost -65.07% year-on date.

The market cap for TWOU stock reached $586.74 million, with 77.06 million shares outstanding and 74.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, TWOU reached a trading volume of 733378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 2U Inc. [TWOU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWOU shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWOU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for 2U Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $10 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2022, representing the official price target for 2U Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Neutral rating on TWOU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 2U Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWOU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWOU in the course of the last twelve months was 2933.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TWOU stock trade performance evaluation

2U Inc. [TWOU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.76. With this latest performance, TWOU shares dropped by -23.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWOU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.76 for 2U Inc. [TWOU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.46, while it was recorded at 7.16 for the last single week of trading, and 12.87 for the last 200 days.

2U Inc. [TWOU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 2U Inc. [TWOU] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.14 and a Gross Margin at +71.52. 2U Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.66.

2U Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 2U Inc. [TWOU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWOU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 2U Inc. go to 20.00%.

2U Inc. [TWOU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $550 million, or 99.30% of TWOU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWOU stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 9,586,065, which is approximately 4.35% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,694,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.93 million in TWOU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $42.02 million in TWOU stock with ownership of nearly -5.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

81 institutional holders increased their position in 2U Inc. [NASDAQ:TWOU] by around 6,377,600 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 8,519,925 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 63,501,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,398,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWOU stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,037,653 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,983,851 shares during the same period.