Teradyne Inc. [TER] fell -49.38% so far this year. What now?

Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ: TER] traded at a low on 09/01/22, posting a -2.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $82.78. The company report on August 17, 2022 that Teradyne Announces TUGx 2022 Hybrid Seminars This Fall.

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of automated test equipment, announced its TUGx Global Seminars will be held beginning in October.

In person events will be held in thirteen locations around the world and three virtual events will be offered to accommodate global time zones. The events will include presentations from Teradyne experts who will share test strategies for new instruments, software capabilities addressing unique test challenges, and best practices for test applications.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2495295 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Teradyne Inc. stands at 4.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.62%.

The market cap for TER stock reached $13.87 billion, with 159.56 million shares outstanding and 156.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, TER reached a trading volume of 2495295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teradyne Inc. [TER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TER shares is $113.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TER stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Teradyne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Teradyne Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradyne Inc. is set at 3.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for TER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for TER in the course of the last twelve months was 18.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has TER stock performed recently?

Teradyne Inc. [TER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.07. With this latest performance, TER shares dropped by -18.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.72 for Teradyne Inc. [TER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.24, while it was recorded at 86.19 for the last single week of trading, and 117.54 for the last 200 days.

Teradyne Inc. [TER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teradyne Inc. [TER] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.64 and a Gross Margin at +59.37. Teradyne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.19.

Teradyne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Teradyne Inc. [TER]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradyne Inc. go to 5.53%.

Insider trade positions for Teradyne Inc. [TER]

There are presently around $12,982 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,078,829, which is approximately -0.272% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,190,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in TER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $813.28 million in TER stock with ownership of nearly -5.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teradyne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 306 institutional holders increased their position in Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ:TER] by around 12,535,012 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 12,444,606 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 131,842,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,822,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TER stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,194,391 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 3,171,465 shares during the same period.