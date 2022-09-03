Planet Labs PBC [PL] fell -17.89% so far this year. What now?

Planet Labs PBC [NYSE: PL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.85% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.39%. The company report on August 24, 2022 that Planet to Participate in Upcoming Conferences.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that members of senior management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

The RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, PL stock dropped by -48.89%. The one-year Planet Labs PBC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.5. The average equity rating for PL stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.43 billion, with 264.09 million shares outstanding and 208.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, PL stock reached a trading volume of 3351041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Planet Labs PBC [PL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PL shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Planet Labs PBC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Planet Labs PBC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on PL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Labs PBC is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71.

PL Stock Performance Analysis:

Planet Labs PBC [PL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.39. With this latest performance, PL shares dropped by -13.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.46 for Planet Labs PBC [PL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.30, while it was recorded at 5.50 for the last single week of trading, and 5.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Planet Labs PBC Fundamentals:

Planet Labs PBC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

PL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Planet Labs PBC go to 30.00%.

Planet Labs PBC [PL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $394 million, or 41.60% of PL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,237,981, which is approximately 162.636% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 7,800,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.39 million in PL stocks shares; and CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, currently with $36.55 million in PL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

89 institutional holders increased their position in Planet Labs PBC [NYSE:PL] by around 35,327,240 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 9,421,247 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 33,225,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,974,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PL stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,637,495 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 5,274,047 shares during the same period.