Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] stock Upgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $57

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OLLI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.89% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.65%. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, OLLI stock dropped by -24.48%. The one-year Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.3. The average equity rating for OLLI stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.69 billion, with 62.87 million shares outstanding and 58.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, OLLI stock reached a trading volume of 2921425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLLI shares is $63.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLLI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $47 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $75, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on OLLI stock. On May 20, 2022, analysts increased their price target for OLLI shares from 30 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06.

OLLI Stock Performance Analysis:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.65. With this latest performance, OLLI shares dropped by -14.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.37 for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.75, while it was recorded at 57.26 for the last single week of trading, and 52.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.22 and a Gross Margin at +37.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.48.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

OLLI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLLI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. go to 12.90%.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,732 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLLI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,409,611, which is approximately -0.636% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 5,774,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $316.56 million in OLLI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $283.88 million in OLLI stock with ownership of nearly 1.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OLLI] by around 10,704,737 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 10,488,560 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 46,887,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,080,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLLI stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,033,057 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 660,089 shares during the same period.