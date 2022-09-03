Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] moved down -7.42: Why It’s Important

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] loss -7.42% or -12.01 points to close at $149.87 with a heavy trading volume of 3467386 shares. The company report on August 24, 2022 that Bill.com to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes and automates financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Deutsche Bank Technology ConferenceWednesday, August 31, 2022 at 11:15am PT.

It opened the trading session at $158.25, the shares rose to $159.21 and dropped to $148.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BILL points out that the company has recorded -31.43% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -66.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, BILL reached to a volume of 3467386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $214.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $284, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on BILL stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BILL shares from 370 to 285.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bill.com Holdings Inc. is set at 10.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.40.

Trading performance analysis for BILL stock

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.48. With this latest performance, BILL shares gained by 4.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.17 for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.82, while it was recorded at 161.68 for the last single week of trading, and 183.84 for the last 200 days.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.35 and a Gross Margin at +64.12. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.29.

Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]

There are presently around $15,414 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,339,521, which is approximately 0.743% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,947,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in BILL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.31 billion in BILL stock with ownership of nearly 4.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 257 institutional holders increased their position in Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 11,509,953 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 11,347,187 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 79,991,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,849,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,616,175 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 4,066,407 shares during the same period.