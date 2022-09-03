Barclays lifts Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] slipped around -0.75 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $54.83 at the close of the session, down -1.35%. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Byron Vielehr Named Chief Operating Officer of Apollo Asset Management.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Vielehr to lead and scale Apollo’s operating platform globally.

Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Byron Vielehr has been named Partner and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Apollo Asset Management, Inc. (NYSE: AAM PrA, AAM PrB), effective September 30th, 2022. Vielehr will work with the leadership team to shape and support the firm’s strategic growth plan, scale Apollo’s global operating platform and harness the power of technology across the firm.

Apollo Global Management Inc. stock is now -24.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APO Stock saw the intraday high of $55.32 and lowest of $53.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 81.07, which means current price is +19.27% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, APO reached a trading volume of 2705221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $69.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $81 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on APO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.33.

How has APO stock performed recently?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.09. With this latest performance, APO shares dropped by -4.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.84 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.94, while it was recorded at 55.48 for the last single week of trading, and 61.01 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of +138.03 and a Gross Margin at +99.24. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +50.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.70.

Earnings analysis for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 17.91%.

Insider trade positions for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

There are presently around $17,874 million, or 56.50% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,236,974, which is approximately -16.421% of the company’s market cap and around 16.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 30,994,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 billion in APO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.51 billion in APO stock with ownership of nearly 13.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 355 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 47,305,538 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 28,613,597 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 250,068,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 325,987,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,501,153 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 5,031,159 shares during the same period.