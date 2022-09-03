Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] Is Currently -4.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Atlassian Corporation Plc [NASDAQ: TEAM] price plunged by -4.94 percent to reach at -$12.23. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Atlassian Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

Quarterly revenue of $760 million, up 36% year-over-year.

A sum of 2405351 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.82M shares. Atlassian Corporation Plc shares reached a high of $244.93 and dropped to a low of $230.84 until finishing in the latest session at $235.43.

The one-year TEAM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.35. The average equity rating for TEAM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEAM shares is $328.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEAM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Atlassian Corporation Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $279 to $300. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Atlassian Corporation Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $490 to $430, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on TEAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlassian Corporation Plc is set at 12.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 178.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEAM in the course of the last twelve months was 43.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

TEAM Stock Performance Analysis:

Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.60. With this latest performance, TEAM shares gained by 4.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.27 for Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 228.85, while it was recorded at 248.50 for the last single week of trading, and 271.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atlassian Corporation Plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.34 and a Gross Margin at +83.06. Atlassian Corporation Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -194.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.48.

Atlassian Corporation Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TEAM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlassian Corporation Plc go to 20.00%.

Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,215 million, or 91.50% of TEAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEAM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,693,727, which is approximately 8.633% of the company’s market cap and around 0.56% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 6,504,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in TEAM stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.28 billion in TEAM stock with ownership of nearly -4.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlassian Corporation Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 361 institutional holders increased their position in Atlassian Corporation Plc [NASDAQ:TEAM] by around 17,246,490 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 13,269,445 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 97,825,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,341,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEAM stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,755,839 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 1,180,560 shares during the same period.