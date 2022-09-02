Zuora Inc. [ZUO] Is Currently 4.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Zuora Inc. [NYSE: ZUO] surged by $0.38 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $8.07 during the day while it closed the day at $8.06. The company report on August 24, 2022 that Zuora Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Subscription revenue grew 17% year-over-year, 19% on a constant currency basisTotal revenue grew 14% year-over-year, 17% on a constant currency basis.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2022.

Zuora Inc. stock has also loss -3.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZUO stock has declined by -21.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -42.43% and lost -56.85% year-on date.

The market cap for ZUO stock reached $1.07 billion, with 128.46 million shares outstanding and 120.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, ZUO reached a trading volume of 2707231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zuora Inc. [ZUO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZUO shares is $16.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZUO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Zuora Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $13 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Zuora Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on ZUO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zuora Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZUO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZUO in the course of the last twelve months was 108.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

ZUO stock trade performance evaluation

Zuora Inc. [ZUO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.93. With this latest performance, ZUO shares dropped by -9.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZUO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.81 for Zuora Inc. [ZUO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.07, while it was recorded at 7.94 for the last single week of trading, and 13.38 for the last 200 days.

Zuora Inc. [ZUO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zuora Inc. [ZUO] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.00 and a Gross Margin at +59.59. Zuora Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.05.

Zuora Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Zuora Inc. [ZUO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $735 million, or 76.40% of ZUO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZUO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,634,644, which is approximately 2.554% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,052,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.96 million in ZUO stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $48.85 million in ZUO stock with ownership of nearly -10.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zuora Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Zuora Inc. [NYSE:ZUO] by around 11,621,963 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 34,269,106 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 45,274,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,165,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZUO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,151,191 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 6,079,145 shares during the same period.