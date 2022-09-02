why PagerDuty Inc. [PD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.71

PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE: PD] slipped around -1.94 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $24.10 at the close of the session, down -7.45%. The company report on September 1, 2022 that PagerDuty Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Second quarter revenue increased 34% year over year to $90.3 million.

Second quarter GAAP operating loss of $37.9 million, non-GAAP operating loss of $3.4 million.

PagerDuty Inc. stock is now -30.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PD Stock saw the intraday high of $25.56 and lowest of $23.065 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 50.33, which means current price is +10.96% above from all time high which was touched on 03/29/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 950.18K shares, PD reached a trading volume of 2428997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PagerDuty Inc. [PD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PD shares is $36.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for PagerDuty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for PagerDuty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $40, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on PD stock. On September 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PD shares from 35 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagerDuty Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.05.

How has PD stock performed recently?

PagerDuty Inc. [PD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.72. With this latest performance, PD shares dropped by -14.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.00 for PagerDuty Inc. [PD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.77, while it was recorded at 25.79 for the last single week of trading, and 30.08 for the last 200 days.

PagerDuty Inc. [PD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PagerDuty Inc. [PD] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.40 and a Gross Margin at +81.97. PagerDuty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.42.

PagerDuty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for PagerDuty Inc. [PD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagerDuty Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for PagerDuty Inc. [PD]

There are presently around $1,985 million, or 91.50% of PD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PD stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,882,979, which is approximately 5.994% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,094,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.08 million in PD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $175.97 million in PD stock with ownership of nearly 7.632% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PagerDuty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE:PD] by around 7,182,390 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 3,895,416 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 71,292,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,370,206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PD stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,736,579 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 979,912 shares during the same period.