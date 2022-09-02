why Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $130.38

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] price surged by 1.18 percent to reach at $1.19. The company report on August 30, 2022 that ICE Benchmark Administration Consults on Potential Cessation of ICE Swap Rate® based on USD LIBOR®.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced that ICE Benchmark Administration Limited (IBA) has published a consultation on its intention to cease the publication of all ICE Swap Rate® settings based on USD LIBOR®.

Following the FCA’s announcement on March 5, 2021, regarding the future cessation and loss of representativeness of USD LIBOR, IBA does not expect sufficient (or perhaps any) input data required to calculate USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rate settings (i.e. data based on eligible interest rate swaps referencing USD LIBOR settings) to be available after June 30, 2023.

A sum of 2708198 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.71M shares. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares reached a high of $102.10 and dropped to a low of $99.07 until finishing in the latest session at $102.04.

The one-year ICE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.74. The average equity rating for ICE stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $130.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $158, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on ICE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 25.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ICE Stock Performance Analysis:

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.64. With this latest performance, ICE shares dropped by -0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.16 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.16, while it was recorded at 101.72 for the last single week of trading, and 117.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.42 and a Gross Margin at +72.57. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.54.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ICE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 6.26%.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $50,100 million, or 92.30% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,617,005, which is approximately 0.04% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,470,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.23 billion in ICE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.43 billion in ICE stock with ownership of nearly -7.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 616 institutional holders increased their position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE] by around 39,510,656 shares. Additionally, 624 investors decreased positions by around 37,466,386 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 414,003,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 490,981,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICE stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,541,317 shares, while 170 institutional investors sold positions of 5,696,384 shares during the same period.