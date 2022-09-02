Wall Street Analyst Initiated MongoDB Inc. [MDB]. What else is Wall St. saying

MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ: MDB] price plunged by -25.32 percent to reach at -$81.75. The company report on September 1, 2022 that MongoDB, Inc. to Present at the Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference, the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, and the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced that it will present at three upcoming conferences: the Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference in New York, NY, the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA, and the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, TN.

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Gordon, and Senior Vice President of Finance, Serge Tanjga, will present at the Citi Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 1:45 PM Eastern Time.

A sum of 8197008 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.50M shares. MongoDB Inc. shares reached a high of $272.00 and dropped to a low of $238.47 until finishing in the latest session at $241.11.

The one-year MDB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.65. The average equity rating for MDB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MongoDB Inc. [MDB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDB shares is $386.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for MongoDB Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for MongoDB Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $310 to $350, while Needham kept a Buy rating on MDB stock. On March 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MDB shares from 345 to 450.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MongoDB Inc. is set at 23.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.10.

MDB Stock Performance Analysis:

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.71. With this latest performance, MDB shares dropped by -28.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.95 for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 317.73, while it was recorded at 316.07 for the last single week of trading, and 371.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MongoDB Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MongoDB Inc. [MDB] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.12 and a Gross Margin at +69.26. MongoDB Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.91.

MongoDB Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,907 million, or 93.00% of MDB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDB stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 8,258,298, which is approximately 0.294% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,064,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in MDB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.43 billion in MDB stock with ownership of nearly -4.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MongoDB Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 306 institutional holders increased their position in MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ:MDB] by around 5,245,281 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 4,046,707 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 52,535,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,827,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDB stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 502,200 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 452,984 shares during the same period.