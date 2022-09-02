Wall Street Analyst Initiated Confluent Inc. [CFLT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ: CFLT] loss -5.88% on the last trading session, reaching $25.75 price per share at the time. The company report on August 25, 2022 that Confluent to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming platform to set data in motion, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Deutsche Bank Technology ConferenceDate: Thursday, September 1, 2022Time: 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET.

Confluent Inc. represents 278.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.72 billion with the latest information. CFLT stock price has been found in the range of $24.66 to $26.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, CFLT reached a trading volume of 2871968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Confluent Inc. [CFLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $45.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Confluent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Confluent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $90 to $80, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on CFLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.53.

Trading performance analysis for CFLT stock

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.57. With this latest performance, CFLT shares dropped by -11.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.88 for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.44, while it was recorded at 27.23 for the last single week of trading, and 42.28 for the last 200 days.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Confluent Inc. [CFLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.56 and a Gross Margin at +64.60. Confluent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -88.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.90.

Confluent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Confluent Inc. go to 45.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Confluent Inc. [CFLT]

There are presently around $2,950 million, or 85.40% of CFLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFLT stocks are: ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 14,456,310, which is approximately 172.416% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 13,165,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $339.0 million in CFLT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $255.53 million in CFLT stock with ownership of nearly -7.158% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Confluent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ:CFLT] by around 44,102,171 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 20,513,479 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 49,941,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,556,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFLT stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,753,228 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 11,067,193 shares during the same period.