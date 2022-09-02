Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE: JMIA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.14% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.87%. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Continued usage growth and accelerating monetization.

Over the last 12 months, JMIA stock dropped by -65.67%. The one-year Jumia Technologies AG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.88.

The market cap for the stock reached $727.61 million, with 98.59 million shares outstanding and 87.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, JMIA stock reached a trading volume of 5445444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Jumia Technologies AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies AG is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56.

JMIA Stock Performance Analysis:

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.87. With this latest performance, JMIA shares gained by 18.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.71 for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.78, while it was recorded at 7.55 for the last single week of trading, and 8.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jumia Technologies AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.07 and a Gross Margin at +56.70. Jumia Technologies AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -127.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.76.

Jumia Technologies AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] Insider Position Details

Positions in Jumia Technologies AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE:JMIA] by around 2,834,602 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 6,945,589 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 10,806,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,586,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JMIA stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,459,716 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,675,812 shares during the same period.