Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] is 73.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] loss -7.29% on the last trading session, reaching $7.88 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Vertex Energy Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2022 ended June 30, 2022.

Vertex Energy Inc. represents 67.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $577.45 million with the latest information. VTNR stock price has been found in the range of $7.81 to $8.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, VTNR reached a trading volume of 2473543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $16.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on VTNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

Trading performance analysis for VTNR stock

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.08. With this latest performance, VTNR shares dropped by -39.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.97 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.27, while it was recorded at 8.49 for the last single week of trading, and 8.51 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.51 and a Gross Margin at +5.81. Vertex Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.80.

Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]

There are presently around $291 million, or 48.80% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 7,198,196, which is approximately 4698.094% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,477,646 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.4 million in VTNR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.61 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly 24.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 21,334,527 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 7,893,670 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 7,668,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,896,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,164,456 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,702,876 shares during the same period.